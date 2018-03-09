Meghan King Edmonds Copies Beyoncé's Iconic Pregnancy Photo

Meghan King Edmonds is crazy in love with Beyoncé's pregnancy announcement—so much that she recreated it.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum took a page out the triple threat's Instagram playbook and debuted a replica of Knowles' unforgettable floral photo shoot, which famously featured the future mom of twins in a veil, bra and underwear against a colorful backdrop.

For Edmonds, who is expecting twin boys this June with husband Jim Edmonds, the image clearly made an impression on her. "If I can't be Queen Bey I'll settle for King Edmonds," she captioned her version of the photos, shot by photographer Heather Mohr, in which she also donned a pink bra and blue underwear while posing under a floral arch.

However, she seemed to get ahead of any critics when Edmonds added, "#imitationisflattery." She also noted, "#thisIsNotMyMaternityShoot."