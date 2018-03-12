UPDATE: After Princess Madeleine of Sweden gave birth to a baby girl on Mar. 9, King Carl XVI Gustaf announced the child's name during a Mar. 12 conciliation. The little girl's name is Adrienne Josephine Alice.

The King also awarded the young royal the title of Duchess of Blekinge.

Madeleine shared a picture of her two children Princess Leonore, 4, and Prince Nicolas, 2, cuddling with their new sibling via her new Instagram account.

"Leonore and Nicolas welcoming their little sister home," the caption read.

Princess Madeleine of Sweden has given birth to a baby girl.

The Office of the Marshal of the Real announced the news on Friday.