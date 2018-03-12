UPDATE!

Princess Madeleine of Sweden Reveals the Name of Baby No. 3: Adrienne Josephine Alice

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Mar. 12, 2018 8:58 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

UPDATE: After Princess Madeleine of Sweden gave birth to a baby girl on Mar. 9, King Carl XVI Gustaf announced the child's name during a Mar. 12 conciliation. The little girl's name is Adrienne Josephine Alice.

The King also awarded the young royal the title of Duchess of Blekinge.

Madeleine shared a picture of her two children Princess Leonore, 4, and Prince Nicolas, 2, cuddling with their new sibling via her new Instagram account.

"Leonore and Nicolas welcoming their little sister home," the caption read.

----

Princess Madeleine of Sweden has given birth to a baby girl.

The Office of the Marshal of the Real announced the news on Friday. 

Princess Madeleine, Baby

Mr. Christopher O'Neill

 

The princess and her husband Christopher O'Neill welcomed the little bundle of joy Mar. 9 at 12:41 a.m. at Danderyd Hospital. The baby weighed in at 3465 grams (approximately 7.6 pounds) and measured at 50 centimeters long.

According to Svante Lindqvist, Marshal of the Realm, "both mother and child are in good health." 

O'Neill was at the hospital for the arrival of his little girl. 

"We are thrilled about the new addition to our family," he said via a statement. "Leonore and Nicolas are looking very much forward to finally meeting their new little sister."

The Swedish Royal Court shared a picture of the newest family member, which was taken by the proud papa himself. Madeleine and O'Neill have left the hospital for their home in Stockholm.

Photos

Celeb Baby Bumps

Princess Madeleine, Christopher ONeill

Samir Hussein/WireImage

This is the third child for the royal couple. They also have a 4-year-old daughter, Princess Leonore, and a 2-year-old son Prince Nicolas.

Madeleine announced her pregnancy back in August via Facebook.

"Chris and I are thrilled to announce that I am expecting," she wrote at the time. "We look forward to four becoming five!"

Congratulations to the happy family!

This story was originally published Mar. 9, 2018 at 6:01 AM PST.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Royals
Latest News
Ansel Elgort

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Scheana Shay, Robert Valletta

Vanderpump Rules Sneak Peek: So Has Rob Valletta Told Scheana Shay He Loves Her?

American Idol

Did ABC's American Idol Gamble Pay Off?

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Joins the Royal Family for Her First Official Event With Queen Elizabeth II at Commonwealth Day

This Is Us

Milo Ventimiglia on This Is Us Finale's Old Man Jack: We're Hoping It Softens the Pain of His Death

Beauty and the Beast, Hollywood Bowl

Zooey Deschanel and Rebel Wilson Cast in Hollywood Bowl's Beauty and the Beast Concert

Alex Murrel

Laguna Beach Star Alex Murrel Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.