by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Mar. 12, 2018 8:58 AM
UPDATE: After Princess Madeleine of Sweden gave birth to a baby girl on Mar. 9, King Carl XVI Gustaf announced the child's name during a Mar. 12 conciliation. The little girl's name is Adrienne Josephine Alice.
The King also awarded the young royal the title of Duchess of Blekinge.
Madeleine shared a picture of her two children Princess Leonore, 4, and Prince Nicolas, 2, cuddling with their new sibling via her new Instagram account.
"Leonore and Nicolas welcoming their little sister home," the caption read.
----
Princess Madeleine of Sweden has given birth to a baby girl.
The Office of the Marshal of the Real announced the news on Friday.
Mr. Christopher O'Neill
The princess and her husband Christopher O'Neill welcomed the little bundle of joy Mar. 9 at 12:41 a.m. at Danderyd Hospital. The baby weighed in at 3465 grams (approximately 7.6 pounds) and measured at 50 centimeters long.
According to Svante Lindqvist, Marshal of the Realm, "both mother and child are in good health."
O'Neill was at the hospital for the arrival of his little girl.
"We are thrilled about the new addition to our family," he said via a statement. "Leonore and Nicolas are looking very much forward to finally meeting their new little sister."
The Swedish Royal Court shared a picture of the newest family member, which was taken by the proud papa himself. Madeleine and O'Neill have left the hospital for their home in Stockholm.
Samir Hussein/WireImage
This is the third child for the royal couple. They also have a 4-year-old daughter, Princess Leonore, and a 2-year-old son Prince Nicolas.
Madeleine announced her pregnancy back in August via Facebook.
"Chris and I are thrilled to announce that I am expecting," she wrote at the time. "We look forward to four becoming five!"
Congratulations to the happy family!
This story was originally published Mar. 9, 2018 at 6:01 AM PST.
