Gift giving isn't a competition...but if it were, Oprah Winfrey would easily beat Stephen Colbert. Mindy Kaling appeared on The Late Show Thursday to promote Ava DuVernay's A Wrinkle in Time. But before they discussed the movie, Stephen wanted to congratulate the actress on the birth of her first child. "Thank you for being here, because you've got A Wrinkle in Time, you've got the new show on NBC, Champions, and you've got the baby, Katherine," the host said, recognizing that raising a 2-month-old infant as a single mom must be "a lot of work."

"She's often like, 'Who dat?' to me, because I've been a little busy promoting this movie," she jokingly admitted. "When you have a baby, you don't necessarily know in the beginning that you're going to be up every three hours. I'm up in the middle of the night with her, and then afterwards, it's hard to go back to sleep, so I'll just return e-mails and things like that." At times, Mindy's message has been lost in translation. "I'll return e-mails and say, 'Thank you so much. I'm thinking of you. Thank you,'" she said. "The next morning, people will be like, 'Hey, why did you send me an e-mail at 3 a.m. that said I am thinking about you? You're like a weird pervert.'"

"So, that's my life now," Mindy laughed. "It's nice."