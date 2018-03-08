Kim Kardashian and Her Famous Family Play Baseball With Alex Rodriguez

Take the Kardashians out to the ball game!

Former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez took to social media on Thursday to document his afternoon coaching Kim Kardashianand other members of her famous family in a friendly sports matchup.

Dubbed the "Calabasas Peaches," Kim, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner suited up in black, white and purple uniforms for the big game. Of course, it's probably safe to assume KoKo cheered from the sidelines, as she's eight months pregnant with her first child.

A-Rod shared multiple snapshots to Instagram Stories, one of which featured Jennifer Lopez's beau showing Kris how to hold a bat as Kim watched intently.