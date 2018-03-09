And with ratings for Clarkson's debut episode up compared to season 13's premiere last fall, it's clear that fans are thrilled she's a part of the show, too. Also clear? That for Clarkson, the feeling is more than mutual. Not only does The Voice align with her hopes for the music industry—"It literally does come back to those blinds that really separates everything. And it means something to me. I represent those people in this industry. I don't fit the pop star image," she said at TCA. "But I am a pop star..."—but it allows her playful spirit to shine in a way that Idol probably never could. She fits in with Shelton, Adam Levine and Alicia Keys rather seamlessly and could very well give them all a run for their money and win the whole thing. After all, she does have some experience at winning a show like this.

"She is a strong personality and she is so much fun," Morrissey said. "I really love when she sits back in her chair and she's listening or something will cause her to stand up and do her Kelly dance. It's funny. It's great. She's charming. We love her."

Thankfully, the timing was finally right because we do, too.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

