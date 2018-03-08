Evan Rich Photography
by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Mar. 8, 2018 4:40 PM
Evan Rich Photography
Relatable AF.
Newlyweds Isabella Sablan and Michael Delvalle took their obsession with Target to the next level when they decided their engagement photo shoot should take place inside their local discount retailer. In a pun-derful retelling of their love story titled "Walking Down Our Favorite Aisle," the couple says inspiration struck naturally.
"Target has always been a pretty significant part of our relationship," Isabella and Michael shared. "When we needed something to do on a slow Thursday night, Target was always there with open doors."
They added, "Even if we didn't need anything, Target always knew what was best for us and it never failed to send us home without some sort of delicious treat, household good, or one of those beautiful red tag clearance items that now consume our entire home décor."
Trust us, we get it.
Evan Rich Photography
Evan Rich Photography
Isabella and Michael said Target was their "first inclination" for the shoot's location, because as they described in part, "We knew it had to be somewhere with deep personal meaning—somewhere that contributed to the development of our relationship..."
So off they went, and with the help of photographer Evan Rich, the essence of their relationship was captured.
Evan Rich Photography
"We dated for almost eight years before we finally tied the knot and we have always been that rather unconventional couple which is why this photoshoot is befitting. If you ask any of our friends, none of them would be surprised that we chose to do this at Target—that's how obsessed we are," they said.
Keep scrolling for even more snapshots from their wedding shoot. Wishing Isabella and David a lifetime of successful Target trips!
Evan Rich Photography
Evan Rich Photography
Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Enjoyed A Hiking Date in Malibu: "Their Attention Was Focused Solely on One Another"
The Arrangement's Christine Evangelista and Josh Henderson Tease a "Crazy, Crazy Season" Two: Watch!
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!