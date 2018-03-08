Karlie Kloss Is Buttoned Up in This New Boots Trend

Getty Images/BACKGRID
by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Mar. 8, 2018 3:39 PM
Getty Images/BACKGRID
Are you ready for a new pair of boots?
While out during Paris Fashion Week, Karlie Kloss was spotted wearing the same pair of shoes on at least two different occasions—a known fashion faux pas, especially for a top model. Yet, according to the model, the Fabiola Button Boot from Christian Louboutin were worth being considered a "repeat offender," especially when paired with a mid-length dress and leather trench coat.
While over-the-knee boots continue to reign celebrity street style, the buttons with elastic fasteners and high heels add an interesting twist to the popular look. The old world feel of the details make them ideal for minimalist and utilitarian looks, while the height gives them a sultry appeal. Although her exact boots are sold out, you may want to consider adding the look to your wardrobe.
To recreate the model's off-duty style pair your button boots with a simplistic ensemble, like a black mid-length dress. Or, you take it up a notch with a fun print, like Karlie's leopard-printed dress.
Either way, it's time to add buttons to your boots. Shop the trend below!
Zadan Booties, Now $42
Bella Knee-High Booties, Now $65
Oreyan Tall Boots, $70
Taveres Knee High Boot, $178
Gold Button Trim Boots, Now $156
