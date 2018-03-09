Peter Parker/Splash News
It may be raining. It may be pouring. But Priyanka Chopra is definitely not snoring.
The actress was spotted out on the wet New York City streets this week, proving that drab weather should not dictate your wardrobe choices. While we are on the cusp of spring, the Quantico star elected to show some bare leg in a leather skirt with a thigh-high slit. She kept warm in a long fur coat but brightened the ensemble with a colorful, striped Fendi turtleneck.
Priyanka wasn't the only celeb to impress, as Paris Fashion Week came to a close. It was a final opportunity (out of a fashion-focused month) for street style stars like Olivia Culpo and Victoria Beckham to really shine.
Elder Ordonez / Splash News
Victoria Beckham
VB could wear a trash bag, and it'll still look couture. But this all-black ensemble paired with a stark-white coat was especially chic!
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images for Nina Ricci
Selah Marley
Lauryn Hill's daughter paired an architectural denim top with a pleated blue maxi-skirt, with hot-pink pumps, with a turquoise bag, with an orange sash...and we were living for this style moment.
Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Rowan Blanchard
While the Disney star must've been cold outside the Miu Miu show at Paris Fashion Week, we give her props to her dedication to fashion.
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Justine Skye
The "Don't Think About It" singer looked high fashion as ever while outside the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week.
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Cindy Bruna
While the off-duty model typically wears a tee-and-jeans combo, Cindy took the look next level and added a statement jacket to the mix.
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Olivia Culpo
No one does street style better than this former beauty queen, who was wearing a Ronald van der Kemp jacket and pants, a Valextra bag, Nina Ricci shoes and Jennifer Fisher jewelry to Paris Fashion Week.
Priyanka Chopra
The Quantico actress showed some leg in a Fendi top, winter-appropriate Yigal Azrouel leather skirt and Marei jacket at Paris Fashion Week.
Christopher Peterson/Splash News
Lucy Hale
The Life Sentence star proves a rainy day outfit doesn't have to look drab. The mixed prints in her dress contrast nicely against the simple camel-colored coat.
