Breaking Down Meghan Markle's Latest Look: J.Crew Coat, Alexander Wang Pants and More

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Mar. 8, 2018 1:59 PM

Meghan Markle

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out in Birmingham together on Thursday.

The couple, set to tie the knot on May 19, made multiple appearances in the city on International Women's Day. The first stop on their city visit this morning was to Millennium Point, which is a site that offers working space for educational and STEM organizations.

"To celebrate #IWD2018, Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are attending an event hosted by @Stemettes that aims to inspire the next generation of women to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM)," Kensington Palace tweeted Thursday.

After seeing pictures of Markle in Birmingham, social media is buzzing about her outfit and we have all the details on her latest look.

Meghan Markle Officially Baptized in Private Ceremony: Report

For the public appearance, Markle kept warm in a navy and white-trim J.Crew Tipped topcoat in Italian stadium-cloth wool, which is currently sold out online. The coat was priced at £330 ($455.86) before selling out.

When Markle stepped inside, she took off her coat and was spotted wearing an AllSaints Ridley Jumper, which is still available in black for £168 ($232.06).

She can also be seen wearing Alexander Wang trousers and Manolo Blahnik 'BB' Pointy Toe Pumps, which will cost you $625. Markle was also spotted carrying an Altuzarra purse.

The couple's public outing on Thursday comes shortly after sources confirmed to E! News that Markle had been baptized in a private, 45-minute ceremony on Tuesday. The service was presided over by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and took place inside a chapel on the Kensington Palace grounds.

Markle's close friend Jessica Mulroney flew to England and was by her side for the baptism, heading home late Tuesday night, according to the source. We're also told her pal Lindsay Roth was in attendance.

