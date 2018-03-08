Kris Jenner Reveals How She Kept Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy a Secret

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Mar. 8, 2018 1:21 PM
In the words of Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner's covert pregnancy was a case for the FBI.
Leading up to Stormi Webster's birth on Feb. 1, Kylie and her famous family had confirmed practically nothing about the 20-year-old's widely-speculated bun in the oven. Now, of course, Kylie has introduced her and Travis Scott's precious baby girl to the world and continues to share updates on life as a mom.
So how did the Kard-Jenner momager seemingly orchestrate the biggest entertainment news story of the year? As she explained to E! News at the grand opening of Nassif MD Medical Spa, Kris was sworn to secrecy.
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SinfulColors
"You just have to go with the flow," she shared. "The family pact is don't say a word so my lips were sealed."
(Throughout Kylie's pregnancy, sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner successfully played coy on the topic without confirming or denying the rumors.)
When asked to predict which of her kids would deliver the Keeping Up With the Kardashian matriarch's 10th grandchild, Kris had this to say: "I'm not even going to try to answer that question! I don't know. I don't even get into the who's gonna have a baby question because I'm only going to get myself into trouble by the time I get home."
Regardless, Kris said Kylie and baby Stormi are doing "great," adding, "She's adorable and so in love with her baby."
Meanwhile, Khloe is awaiting the arrival of her first child, and is expected to celebrate her baby shower on Saturday. As family friend Faye Resnick teased, "The baby shower is going to be amazing... We're going to have all the typical baby games. I'm trying to figure out what to buy Khloe. What do you buy Khloe's baby?"
For more on the latest additions to the Kardashian squad, press play on the videos above!
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
