Here's Why Kim Kardashian Responds to Some Haters

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
How does one of the most recognized stars in the world handle her haters? Allow Kim Kardashian to explain.
For more than a decade in the spotlight, the reality star has undoubtedly faced her share of critics. At first, the mother of three took it to heart. "I used to be really sensitive—I'd have Google Alerts and look on websites and get so upset, but now I don't really care," she wrote on her app.
Nowadays, she'll consider the larger picture. "When people say negative things about me, I try to take the high road most of the time. I always ask the questions: Will this affect me in a week? In a month? In a year?" she explained. "Usually the answer is no, but if it's something that really bothers me, I'll respond. If it's going to make me feel better to say something, then I have to do it."
There is one subject the makeup mogul isn't willing to turn a blind eye to—her husband, her three little ones and the rest of the Kardashian tribe.
"I'm especially protective over my family, so if someone hates on them, I'll always stick up for them," she noted.
Fans may recall she promoted her recent KKW Fragrance KIMOJI Hearts launch with chocolate heart packages, sending to famous friends like Anna Wintourand Cardi Bas well as her "haters" like Taylor Swift. As the reality star explained in her post, Kardashian decided to share with some of her famous "haters" to send a message. "It was my way of saying they can talk shit about me if they want, but I'm going to keep doing me," she penned.
In closing, the star offered some personal words of wisdom to anyone else dealing with critics: don't let them get in the way of your goals.
As she signed off, "Just do you and don't give in to the negativity."