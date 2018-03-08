While making the film—which was shot largely in New Zealand and, judging by the enviable photos and stories shared by Reese, Oprah and Mindy was as fabulous as it seemed—DuVernay says that she recaptured some of the childlike wonder she didn't know she had anymore as an activist and filmmaker who's known for taking on serious subjects, like the institutional racism plaguing the U.S. prison system. She also just helped get the Time's Up campaign off the ground in Hollywood.

"This film is for young people, or people who are young at heart, and really I thought that I had become so hard through the things that I care about—justice and equality, the criminal justice system, Selma and 13th, that I thought I'd lost the kid in me," DuVernay told E! News. "But making this movie showed me little Ava's still in there."

She had never shot a film that involved large-scale special effects before, but, as Winfrey told The New York Times, DuVernay was "in her element." (Even if Oprah herself preferred to just be suspended in midair once, to get it over with, rather than go up and back down for breaks.) "It just would make my heart swell, that she had taken on something that was this enormous, and was managing it so well," Winfrey said.

"She makes everything easy," DuVernay told us about Winfrey in return.