The insider continues, "Kris was making suggestions on what Khloe should buy and Khloe agreed with a lot of what she said. Kris paid for everything and was happy to treat Khloe. They ordered furniture that will be delivered to Khloe's home and they left with several bags of baby blankets, toys and clothes."

The eyewitness adds that Khloe seemed "very happy" and "excited" about the purchases. "She was also very grateful to her mom and thanked her several times," the source shares.

Another insider tells us of the shopping trip, "Kris and Khloe were having a blast inside Petit Tresor together. They were both laughing and having fun picking out all of the different baby items. Kris knew exactly what Khloe needed and was helping make a lot of the decisions."

"Majority of the store is filled with girl items and most items are neutral or pink colored," the source shares. "There are not many boy options, so they had a lot to choose from for her little girl. They bought a hefty amount and had a lot delivered to a house in Calabasas. Khloe also registered several items on a registry and sent it out to her guests for her shower on Saturday. The registry is already almost completely sold out. It's been nuts."

According to TMZ, Kris spent "at least" $8,000 in Petit Tresor alone, paying $3,600 for three giant stuffed giraffes. The momager also reportedly spent $4,200 on a pink nursery glider chair with a matching ottoman.