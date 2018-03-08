John Cena and Jimmy Fallon Say "Ew!" on The Tonight Show

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Mar. 8, 2018 5:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
John Cena, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Ew! Sara is back.

The over-it tween (played by Jimmy Fallon) revived TeenNick's Ew! on The Tonight Show Wednesday, looking exactly the same as she did when viewers last saw her nearly a year ago. To start, Sara introduced her "BFF" Allison (played by John Cena), who looked a bit "different."

To be fair, Sara hadn't actually seen Allison in quite a long time. "She moved away like three years ago, but now she's transferring back to our school district," she said. Unfazed, Allison explained that she "had a little bit of a growth spurt," which is why she wasn't so easily recognizable. "My mom says I'm going through some changes," Allison said, lowering her voice.

"Cheerleading squad moved me to the bottom of the period," Allison added.

"You're on the bottom row?" Sara asked.

"I am the bottom row," Allison clarified.

Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato Practice Their Kissing in "Ew!"

"Ew!" with John Cena (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)

Jimmy shows a clip from "Ew!" in which Sara and her friend Addison (John Cena) practice for dance team auditions to Bruno Mars' "Finesse."

That's not all, Allison said: "The football team's like all trying to recruit me and stuff. They're like, 'Why don't you throw things?' And I'm like, 'Ew! Throwing things!' But now I totally love it."

At one point, Sara and Allison performed a choreographed number to Bruno Mars' "Finesse." After talking about Allison's classroom crush, the tweens moved on to an "Ew!" lightning round.

And yes, Sara's stepfather Gary (played by A. D. Miles) made an appearance.

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ John Cena , Jimmy Fallon , The Tonight Show , LOL , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Meghan Markle

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Feminist T's, Vanessa Hudgens

Celebrities Who Make Empowering Style Statements—Literally

Adam Rippon, Reese Witherspoon, The Late Show

Reese Witherspoon Finally Meets Adam Rippon—and It's Love at First Sight

Heidi Klum, Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid, Models

From Gigi Hadid to Hailey Baldwin: 10 Celebrities Who Went From Model to Host

2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards: By the Numbers

Kate Middleton, Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle

7 Reasons Why the Women Rule the Royal Family

Princess Diana, India Hicks

Countdown to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding: What It's Really Like Being a Royal Bridesmaid

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.