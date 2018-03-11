by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Mar. 11, 2018 6:18 PM
Taylor Swift is leaving her mark at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
During tonight's live telecast held at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., the nominee world-premiered the official music video for her new single "Delicate." And it came at the perfect time: Right after winning Female Artist of the Year.
The finished product was filmed over two nights in Downtown Los Angeles and featured historic landmarks such as the Los Angeles Theatre and Biltmore Hotel.
In true Taylor fashion, the 28-year-old kept much of the details secret. Her longtime director, however, was able to tease the project to E! News in the days leading up to the big reveal.
"It's going to be unexpected and it's going to be grand," Joseph Kahn revealed while promoting his "Live Grand" campaign for Grand Marnier. "I can't get into too much detail. The need is love and the expression of it. And it's not about flowers. People have been sending me ideas, and generally it's like flowers, or pink dresses or blue skies. And those are all the things you'd think you'd want in a video, but they wouldn't fill what you need out of a song like that."
DELICATE VIDEO WORLD PREMIERE ON @iHeartRadio MUSIC AWARDS ON @TBSNetwork!!! ??? pic.twitter.com/hhILI7bwn9— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 11, 2018
He added, "So, I think I have a plan here to address that, but it's completely unexpected."
"Delicate" is featured on Taylor's successful album reputation. In fact, the singer is headed on the road in just a couple of months to perform her biggest hits.
Camila Cabello and Charli XCX will serve as openers as the stadium tour kicks off May 8 in Glendale, Arizona.
"On every level, this is a dream come true," Camila recently shared on Instagram. "As a fan, I'm going to be singing every song at the top of my lungs. As a friend, it's a GIANT SLEEPOVER. As the girl who had a Taylor swift poster in her room when she was 14 and wanted SO BADLY to go to the speak now tour (distinctly remember my friends going to school the next day raving about it and me like), ITS A DREAM. As the girl who would sing Hey Stephen thinking of the boy in class who didn't know my name LMAO, it's. A. DREAM."
We're crossing fingers that "Delicate" is on the set list when the reputation stadium tour rolls into our town this spring.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!