Watch Taylor Swift's Music Video for "Delicate" at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Mar. 11, 2018 6:18 PM

Taylor Swift is leaving her mark at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

During tonight's live telecast held at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., the nominee world-premiered the official music video for her new single "Delicate." And it came at the perfect time: Right after winning Female Artist of the Year. 

The finished product was filmed over two nights in Downtown Los Angeles and featured historic landmarks such as the Los Angeles Theatre and Biltmore Hotel.

In true Taylor fashion, the 28-year-old kept much of the details secret. Her longtime director, however, was able to tease the project to E! News in the days leading up to the big reveal.

"It's going to be unexpected and it's going to be grand," Joseph Kahn revealed while promoting his "Live Grand" campaign for Grand Marnier. "I can't get into too much detail. The need is love and the expression of it. And it's not about flowers. People have been sending me ideas, and generally it's like flowers, or pink dresses or blue skies. And those are all the things you'd think you'd want in a video, but they wouldn't fill what you need out of a song like that."

Photos

2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet Fashion

He added, "So, I think I have a plan here to address that, but it's completely unexpected."

"Delicate" is featured on Taylor's successful album reputation. In fact, the singer is headed on the road in just a couple of months to perform her biggest hits.

Camila Cabello and Charli XCX will serve as openers as the stadium tour kicks off May 8 in Glendale, Arizona.

"On every level, this is a dream come true," Camila recently shared on Instagram. "As a fan, I'm going to be singing every song at the top of my lungs. As a friend, it's a GIANT SLEEPOVER. As the girl who had a Taylor swift poster in her room when she was 14 and wanted SO BADLY to go to the speak now tour (distinctly remember my friends going to school the next day raving about it and me like), ITS A DREAM. As the girl who would sing Hey Stephen thinking of the boy in class who didn't know my name LMAO, it's. A. DREAM."

We're crossing fingers that "Delicate" is on the set list when the reputation stadium tour rolls into our town this spring.

