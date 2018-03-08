BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Now here's a style statement.
It doesn't need to be International Women's Day for celebrities (or anyone for that matter) to wear an empowering shirt. Stars like Olivia Wilde, Vanessa Hudgens and Karlie Kloss do it all the time, pairing their female-forward, positive messaging with ensembles that range from sweats and mom jeans to tailored blazers and fur coats. But in honor of the March 8 celebration, we rounded up the celebrity-inspired outfits that couldn't make their statement any more obvious.
For the last few seasons, designers and brands, from Christian Dior to Re/Done, have injected the graphics-heavy messaging into their collections. To close out his fall 2017 runway show, Prabal Gurung sent models including Bella Hadid, Joan Smalls and plus-size model Candice Huffine down the runway in a silk dress or sparkling gown with graphic shirts on top; the shirts all featured pro-woman, pro-diversity graphics.
But you needn't a celebrity bankroll to take part in what hopefully isn't a short-lived trend. Fast-fashion retailers like Forever 21 and H&M have produced their fair share of empowering clothes, too. Sometimes, however, with the purchase of select designer duds, a portion is often donated to a charity or nonprofit funding children or women's advancement programs.
To see how celebrities are wearing their statement garb, keep scrolling.
Karlie Kloss
The supermodel paired her now-sold out Bella Freud "Girl Empower" T-shirt with a hot-pink bag and mom jeans. All proceeds from the sale of the limited-edition shirt was donated to the Toni Garrn Foundation, which helps to educate girls in Africa.
Jessica Chastain
The Hollywood A-lister sent a message loud and clear when she wore her Christian Dior We Should All Be Feminists T-Shirt. A portion of each shirt sale benefits the Clara Lionel Foundation, a nonprofit founded by Rihanna, that benefits education, health and emergency response programs.
Emma Roberts
Not only has the actress been spotted in Re/Done's Marching Graphic Tee but so has model Alessandra Ambrosio.
Olivia Wilde
The House actress is a master of wearing tees with politically charged statements. The Revlon ambassador often wears Amber Tamblyn's empowering brand My Sister, including this We Are a Choir Tank.
Prabal Gurung
A model walks the Prabal Gurung fall 2017 runway in a white tee that read: "My boyfriend is a feminist." Buy it here.
Bella Hadid
In another Prabal Gurung tee, the supermodel walks down the fall 2017 runway.
Vanessa Hudgens
The High School Musical alum has more than one "Feminist" crop top. This iteration was paired with LAZYPANTS Parker pants and a Gucci bag that read: "Blind for love."
Emily Ratajkowski
EmRata's Jonathan Simkhai's "Feminist AF" tee was so popular that only a black version is still available for purchase.
Aimee Song
The fashion influencer walked the city streets in a Prabal Gurung shirt that read: "We will not be silenced."
Happy International Women's Day!