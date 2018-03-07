Imposters' Parker Young Engaged, Expecting Baby With Stephanie Weber

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Mar. 7, 2018 6:23 PM

Stephanie Weber, Parker Young

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for CDG

Parker Young just made things official with his longtime love!

The Imposters star is engaged to Stephanie Weber, who is also pregnant with the couple's first child. 

Young shared the wonderful news in a statement to Us Weekly, saying, "I'm thrilled to start a family. As a man who has been raised by an incredible mother, I have so much love and respect for women. It's amazing knowing I'm about to have a daughter. We are so grateful #thefutureisfemale."

The outlet reports Young, 29, popped the question at their gender reveal party in February. 

Parker and Stephanie's love story spans all the way back to high school, where they met 12 years ago. Their relationship stayed strong as the actor moved from Arizona to Los Angeles to pursue a career in show biz. Meanwhile, Stephanie serves as the creative director for women's apparel company Satao's Keeper. 

The newly engaged celeb isn't afraid to spotlight his love on social media, sharing PDA-filled snapshots from their many getaways.

Congratulations to the soon-to-be Mr. and Mrs.! 

