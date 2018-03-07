Time...out.

After rekindling their past romance in November, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are taking some time apart, multiple sources tell E! News.

A source tells E! News that Justin and Selena are giving each other some space right now, but are still talking all the time. It appears as if the two are down, but not out.

The insider said, "They were having a lot of little disagreements recently and one fight in particular blew up and caused them to decide to 'break up,' however, they've been in contact the entire time and their feelings for each other have not changed."

The source added, "They will absolutely get back together and they are not over, but they both need some time away from each other."

Since they on-and-off pair got back together late last year, they've gone on trips together to Mexico, Jamaica, Seattle and Laguna Beach.