How Katie Holmes Got in the Best Shape of Her Life

"I was a five-pound-weight person, and now I can do 15, 20," Holmes says of the training sessions. "And I've been doing a lot of boxing, which I had never done before. It's thrilling. You can get out the stress of the day. I just go in there and think of all the mundane things that bother me. Traffic!"

"I put off all my phone calls till after boxing, because it puts me in a much calmer place," she adds.

When she's not boxing, Holmes enjoys going to SoulCycle classes "because I like that sense of community," she shares, "like, if she can do it, I can do it too."