But while many would say that 2018 has been the year of Hoda, her promotion having been announced Jan. 2, (and that 2017 probably belonged to her too) Kotb declines to take any credit for boosting Today's fortunes with her ascension to co-anchor.

"The Today show really is this institution, and we all sit in the chair for like five minutes," she said in an interview with E! News this week while discussing her new book I've Loved You Since Forever, which is in stores now. "Think about over time all the people you watched—Jane Pauley, Bryant Gumbel, all those—Katie and everybody over the years. I feel like you keep the seat warm for awhile and you move on."

But while the group hasn't missed a beat on camera, the truth is that Lauer warmed that seat for 20 years—and though the Today structure has indeed proved stronger than any one personality, Kotb's pairing with Guthrie was widely hailed as a desperately needed antidote to historically male dominance in media and entertainment, which is finally in line for an overhaul after, basically, forever. (Libby Leist also replaced Don Nash as executive producer of Today in January.)

"I think this happens to be about kind of a moment in time, you know," Kotb says. "I think Savannah is incredible and I think that our pairing just happened to work, at the right time. It just did and it happens to coincide with the #MeToo movement and all that, but I also think...that just coincided with it. It wasn't the life plan. And so I think maybe people just sort of wanted something like we have together."