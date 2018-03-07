Meghan Markle Officially Baptized in Private Ceremony: Report

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Mar. 7, 2018 3:01 PM

Meghan Markle

ROBERT PERRY/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle is confirmed in the Church of England. 

According to The Daily MailPrince Harry's future wife was baptized in a private, 45-minute ceremony held on Tuesday evening. The service, which was presided over by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, took place inside a chapel on the Kensington Palace grounds. 

Kensington Palace declined to comment. The Sunday Times previously reported the baptism would take place sometime in March and "possibly" this week. 

In addition to Prince Harry, attendees reportedly included Prince Charles and Duchess CamillaQueen Elizabeth II and Prince William were not present for Markle's baptism, according to the outlet. 

Photos

A Look Back at Meghan Markle’s Pre-Royal Life

Both Meghan's mother and father, Doria Ragland and Thomas Markle, were expected to attend, with multiple sources telling E! News they'd make the trip to England. The Daily Mail says it's "not thought" either attended. 

Following the baptism, Prince Charles and Camilla then reportedly hosted a dinner for 18 guests at the Clarence House. 

A source took E! News inside the modest chapel, describing it as a "wonderfully peaceful space rich in history." 

Last weekend, a small group of Meghan's "London friends" gathered for a bridal shower at Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire. 

Congrats to Meghan! 

Watch the season four premiere of The Royals Sunday, Mar. 11 at 10 p.m., only on E!

