JC Olivera/WireImage
Pitbull is all about giving back, especially to his beloved community of Miami and its youth.
That's why the Cuban American has joined forces with NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises to empower and train the next generation of media leaders. The project is powered by Telemundo's "El Poder En Ti," and its curriculum will leverage cutting-edge technology and world-class, multiplatform production.
Pitbull's SLAM Miami High School and the Doral Academy, two highly regarded local charter schools, sign as the first educational partners to participate in the innovative multimedia educational program. The 16-week program will leverage NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises' new state-of-the-art global headquarters, Telemundo Center, an industry-leading production and broadcasting facility equipped with the latest technology.
"We are committed to empowering and educating the next generation of leaders," says Cesar Conde, Chairman, NBCUniversal Group and NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. "Telemundo Academy is the vehicle to jump-start their careers, unlock their innovative spirit and deliver the competitive edge for their futures."
This month, 30 students with interest in pursuing media careers will be chosen from both schools to enroll in Telemundo Academy's 16-week program, which will offer students a complete curricular experience focused on the processes and elements of creating an original production.
"We are changing the game in education by changing how we educate students," says Pitbull in a statement. "This partnership will give students hands-on industry experience. We're excited to partner with Telemundo to engage students in a world beyond the classroom."
(E! and Telemundo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)