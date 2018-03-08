From Gigi Hadid to Hailey Baldwin: 10 Celebrities Who Went From Model to Host

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Mar. 8, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Heidi Klum, Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid, Models

Lifetime, Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock, Ernesto Distefano/Getty Images

Sunday marks the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, and Hailey Baldwin is this year's host.

The 21-year-old supermodel will m.c. the event with DJ Khaled in Los Angeles. Together, they'll introduce performances by top artists, including Bon Jovi, Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Charlie Puth and Innovator Award honoree Chance the Rapper.

However, Baldwin isn't the first supermodel to take on a hosting gig. While some models have served as one-time hosts for annual events, others have hosted entire TV series. Gigi Hadid, for instance, hosted the 2016 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards while Heidi Klum has hosted Project Runway for 16 seasons. 

To see which other celebrities have moved from model to m.c., click on the gallery.

Photos

Gigi Hadid, Hailey Baldwin and More Models Who Became Hosts

The 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards airs Mar. 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT. 

Viewers will be able to tune into the show on TBS, TNT and truTV.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Hailey Baldwin , Apple News , Gigi Hadid , Heidi Klum , Gisele Bündchen , Adriana Lima , Yolanda Hadid , Cindy Crawford , Naomi Campbell , Tyra Banks , Chrissy Teigen
Latest News
Meghan Markle

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

John Cena, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

John Cena and Jimmy Fallon Say "Ew!" on The Tonight Show

ESC: Feminist T's, Vanessa Hudgens

Celebrities Who Make Empowering Style Statements—Literally

Adam Rippon, Reese Witherspoon, The Late Show

Reese Witherspoon Finally Meets Adam Rippon—and It's Love at First Sight

2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards: By the Numbers

Kate Middleton, Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle

7 Reasons Why the Women Rule the Royal Family

Princess Diana, India Hicks

Countdown to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding: What It's Really Like Being a Royal Bridesmaid

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.