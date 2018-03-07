Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Have Already Started Planning Their Wedding: ''We Both Want Good Lighting and Lots of Flowers''

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Mar. 7, 2018 5:22 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

They found love in a hopeless place! 

It's official! Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are officially engaged. After all the turmoil of The Bachelor finale, the two finally sealed the deal on Tuesday evening. Hopefully, second time is a charm for these two! 

Looks like they're ready to hit the ground running, and have already started getting ready for the wedding. "I kind of pushed him to pop the question sooner, because we've already been planning our wedding," Lauren shared with E! News'. "We both want good lighting and lots of flowers." Do they already have a date in mind? 

Watch

Was the Second Bachelor Proposal in Bad Taste?

Watch the clip above for all the details! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! Shows , E! News , Arie Luyendyk Jr. , The Bachelor , Love And Sex , Couples , Engagements , Top Stories
Latest News
Meghan Markle

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Priyanka Chopra

Fashion Police

Giuliana Rancic, Hollywood Medium 302

Giuliana Rancic Gets a Message for Her Best Friend and Christina El Moussa Connects With Her Grandma on Hollywood Medium

Daily Pop Celebrity Guests, Jared Leto

Daily Pop's Celebrity Guests

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy Pics

Dream Kardashian

Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics

Nikki Bella

The Bella Twins' Sexiest Pics

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.