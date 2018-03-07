EXCLUSIVE!

Will Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Have a TV Wedding?

The wedding might be televised.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are more than ready to get married, as The Bachelor's happy couple told E! News they are already planning their wedding just one day after Arie, 36, ended his journey by proposing to Lauren, 25, with a 3.65 carat Neil Lane ring during Tuesday's live After the Final Rose special.

And Bachelor Nation can expect the wedding to happen sooner rather than later, as Arie exclusively told E! News, "We want a pretty short engagement. We're really excited to get married, so we're planning our wedding."

But will it be a televised wedding? Lauren said the couple is "absolutely" open to the idea, with Arie adding, "That's something we talked about, but it would have to work within our timeline. I know that we want to get married soon."

And yes, that's why Lauren admitted she "pushed him to pop the question" sooner rather than later as they were already planning their wedding (they've even discussed the lighting!) and "it felt kind of weird" to not officially be engaged yet. 

While was still "shaking" and was "really surprised" by Arie dropping down on one knee during Tuesday night's episode, Lauren also admitted to us she had a feeling it was coming during ATFR.

"He was dropping hints before, so I suspected it was going to happen but I didn't know for sure," the 25-year-old, who is planning to move to Arizona at the end of the month, said.

Press play on the video above to hear from Arie why he decided to propose during the After the Final Rose special. 

And to hear even more from Arie and Lauren about what's next for them, watch our interview with them on E! News tonight, airing at 7 and 11 p.m.

