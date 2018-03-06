Bachelor Nation Reacts to Becca Kufrin Becoming the Next Bachelorette

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Mar. 6, 2018 8:33 PM
It's time for Becca Kufrin to have a second chance at love.
During tonight's live edition of The Bachelor: After the Final Rose, Chris Harrison revealed big news regarding the future of the franchise.
In case you missed the big announcement, get ready for a spoiler!
Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s ex-fiancée has been named the next Bachelorette. In fact, during tonight's show, Becca was able to meet five of her suitors. Talk about a week to remember!
So what did Bachelor Nation think of the choice? Believe it or not, past Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants were overwhelmingly supportive of the decision.
"Heartache is always a pit stop on #thebachelor journey but once you become #thebachelorette, you are in the driver's seat and you can control your own HAPPY ENDING!" Rachel Lindsay shared on Instagram. "So glad I followed my gut...the first time.#whenyouknowyouknow #soulmate #rnb #blessed #mce."
JoJo Fletcher also shared some valuable advice for when Becca enters the Bachelor Mansion later this spring.
"I don't think I will EVER forget the feeling I had when I was announced as Bachelorette. It's such an exciting, surreal and hopeful moment. (WONT SPOIL), but... good luck girlfriend! Your time to SHINE," she shared. "(Don't read comments... or literally anything else on the internet, if you don't want to know. No one kill me.)"
That was just the beginning for the open and honest reactions from members of ABC's hit franchise. Look for yourself below.
Yes @thebkoof! If Arie considered you the safe option, and was not only thinking of someone else, but in love with someone else, you don?t want that. You don?t deserve that. No one deserves that. Everyone deserves truth in love and their future. ??#hewasnttheone #hewasntyourone— Trista Sutter (@tristasutter) March 7, 2018
?I?m gunna be the best damn Bachelorette I can be.? -@thebkoof Congrats to Becca! Go do the damn thing???#TheBachelor #TheBachelorette— Lesley Murphy (@LesleyMurph) March 7, 2018
SO HAPPY FOR BECCA!!!! Can?t wait to watch her fall in love l!!! Sooooooo deserves it! #TheBachelor #thebachelorette— Carly Waddell (@carlywaddell) March 7, 2018
Congrats on being The Bachelorette, Becca! You will continue the class act and make the rest of us feel like angry psycho crazies. Oh just me? I?ll take it. ??— CatherineGiudiciLowe (@clmgiudici) March 7, 2018
Becca looks like Wonder Woman #thebachelorette— Emily MaynardJohnson (@EmilyMaynard) March 7, 2018
So excited for Becca! And love that her ladies are there to support her #thebachelorette #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/hwKNpP94vl— Taylor Nolan (@taymocha) March 7, 2018
Congrats Becca. Well deserved and certainly earned. #thebachelor #TheBachelorette— Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) March 7, 2018
Becca gonna find herself a real man (I hope...ABC please cast properly!) #thebachelorette— Vanessa Grimaldi (@VanessaGrimaldi) March 7, 2018
You think?? I feel like @thebkoof has a few other dates to go one soon. Keep your heart high @thebkoof, keep the faith and enjoy the ride. #thebachelorette https://t.co/SaUKO5VXWE— Benjamin Higgins (@benhiggi) March 7, 2018
I hope Becca finds her Adam! ??@AdamJGottschalk #thebachelor #thebachelorette— Raven Gates (@ravengates09) March 7, 2018
Wouldn?t it just be LIKE SO genius if #thebachelor actually picked a funny iconic not boring emotionally intelligent and really entertaining Bach alum for next bachelor or bachelorette ...— Corinne olympios (@CorinneOly) March 7, 2018
From one Midwesterner to another, congrats to an amazing, strong, beautiful woman, Becca Kufrin! You will make for an incredible @BacheloretteABC #gogetyourmans?— Peter Kraus (@peterkrauswi) March 7, 2018
YASSSS BECCA BACHELORETTE MY HEART IS FULL #TheBachelor (please don?t bring weirdos out to meet her)— Evan Bass (@ebassclinics) March 7, 2018
As for how Becca herself is feeling about all this? She managed to pull a few words together at the end of the night.
"Words can't express everything I'm feeling tonight, but I'm so beyond grateful for the love, support and well-wishes," she shared on Instagram. "I'm beyond excited for this next chapter of my journey and to have shared the start of that all with you tonight. Now we're doing the damn thing."
Mark your calendars! The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 28 on ABC.
