Tommy Lee Posts Photo of Bloodied Lip After Alleged Fight with Son Brandon

  • By
    &

by Lindsay Farber | Tue., Mar. 6, 2018 6:45 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tommy Lee

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Tensions are flying high between Tommy Lee and his son Brandon.

According to TMZ, a physical altercation allegedly broke out between Tommy and his 21-year-old son last night. No arrests were made, however Tommy was transported to a nearby hospital after his son allegedly gave him a fat lip.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department confirms to E! News that they did in fact respond to Tommy's Calabasas home at roughly 10:50 p.m. last evening for an assault call.

Tommy posted a photo of his bleeding face today on social media, writing, "My heart is broken. You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon! Great son!" The post has since been deleted. 

Photos

Pamela Anderson's Playboy Covers

Tommy Lee, Brittany Furlan

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dick clark productions

Brandon, who is the son of Tommy and Pamela Anderson, tells TMZ that his dad was drunk and that he punched him in self-defense.

But in a tweet posted by Tommy in response to the allegations, the musician gives new details on his side of the story, writing, "Hey @TMZ maybe get your facts straight before you go reporting bulls--t. My fiancé and I were in bed when my son busted into the room and assaulted me. I asked him to leave the house and he knocked me unconscious. He ran away from the police. THAT'S the truth."

The incident comes less than 24 hours after Tommy took to social media last night over an interview his ex-wife, Pamela, recently did with Piers Morgan. In the interview, Pamela stated that Tommy has been abusive during their relationship.

"Think she'd find something new to discuss instead of rehashing old s--t," he wrote.

E! News has reached out to Tommy's rep for comment.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Tommy Lee , Pamela Anderson , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Oprah Winfrey

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

The Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham

Bachelor Bling: All the Details on the Engagement Ring Arie Luyendyk Jr. Gave Lauren Burnham

Pink, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Pink, Fall Out Boy and Nick Jonas Read "Mean Tweets" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Heather Locklear

Heather Locklear Checked Into Treatment Center After Domestic Violence Arrest

Becca, The Bachelor

Bachelor Nation Reacts to Becca Kufrin Becoming the Next Bachelorette

This Is Us

This Is Us Season 2 Finale Teases Jack's Dramatic Return: Is Another Twist Coming?

Becca, The Bachelor

Becca Kufrin Meets 5 Of Her Suitors Minutes After Being Named the Next Bachelorette

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -