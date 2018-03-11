Camila's living in a material world!

Tonight at the iHeartRadio awards at The Forum in Los Angeles, Camila Cabello brought her Material Girl realness to her sultry performance of her hit song "Havana."

Wearing a pink satin dress and thigh-high boots, the singer emulated Madonna's iconic "Material Girl" music video from 1984 for her live performance at the award show, hosted by Hailey Baldwin and DJ Khaled.

The imagery has some deep roots going way past Madge. Madonna's beloved music video morsel was a mimicry of Marilyn Monroe's song "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" from the 1953 film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

It's a big night for the singer, in addition to the performance, she's also a nominee and a winner. The singer is being honored with the previously announced Fan Girl Award.