Picture Proof That Chris Hemsworth Is Hollywood's Hottest Dad

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Mar. 6, 2018 5:00 PM

There's a lot to love about Chris Hemsworth, but his relationship with Elsa Patakyand their kiddos has really sent our hearts racing as of late. 

The middle Hemsworth brother leads a relatively low-key life for a movie star, spending much of his time enjoying Australia's great outdoors with his adorable family. Chris and Elsa welcomed daughter India Rose in 2012, followed by twin boys Tristan and Sasha two years later. 

Take their latest family vacation for example, which featured some pretty precious moments on land and sea. From roasting marshmallows, surfing and playing jump rope with his kids, Chris proves he's got fatherhood on lock. 

Photos

Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky's Cutest Family Moments

We've rounded up a few of Chris and Elsa's sweetest moments as a family in the gallery above. Get to clicking and bask in the perfection of this inseparable squad. 

