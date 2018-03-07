It's a tough job, but someone's gotta do it!

On this week's episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, Tyler Henry has a reading with some of Hollywood's biggest stars and gives some closure straight from their dearly departed loved ones, including a few messages that are meant for other people in their lives.

First up was none other than E!'s very own Giuliana Rancic, who got a message from her late father-in-law who passed away before she met her husband Bill Rancic. "So I was just really hoping that he would just come through and that, you know, I could tell my husband that he came through and that he's looking over him," Giuliana shared. "'Cause I think you wanna know that. You wanna know that a parent or whoever has passed is watching over you and proud of you."