Mary J. Blige Settles Her Divorce From Martin "Kendu" Isaacs

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Mar. 6, 2018 2:35 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Mary J. Blige, Martin Kendu

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA

Mary J. Blige's has settled her split. 

The two-time Academy Award nominee settled her two-year divorce case from ex Martin "Kendu" Isaacs out of court. According to court documents obtained by E! News and issued on Monday by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge, their trial was not called for a hearing on Monday and was taken off the calendar because "the matter is settled." 

The star initially filed for divorce from her husband of more than a decade in July 2016, citing irreconcilable differences.

Photos

Most Expensive Celeb Divorces

"Ms. Blige is saddened to say it is true that she has filed for divorce saying sometimes things don't work how we hoped they would... But, there is a divine plan and a reason for everything. Mary will continue writing & working on her album which is due out later this year along with her world tour. She thanks and appreciates her fans for their support and love through this very difficult emotional time," her rep told E! News at the time. 

Although she had argued their prenuptial agreement waved any spousal support, in July 2017, a judge ordered Blige to pay Isaacs $30,000 per month in temporary spousal support to accommodate the "style of living" he was accustomed to while married to her. She was also ordered to pay retroactively, dating back to September, as well as account for his attorney fees for a total of $235,000.

"[Isaacs] suggests we lived a lavish lifestyle and in fact, we over spent and we are in significant debt," the star argued in the documents. "We owe millions of dollars in taxes and have significant advances that have to be recouped by record companies."

E! News has reached out to Blige's rep for additional comment. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Mary J. Blige , Divorces , Breakups , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Jennifer Garner

Get the Oscar Looks for Less: Jennifer Garner, Emma Stone and More

Chris Hemsworth, Instagram

Picture Proof That Chris Hemsworth Is Hollywood's Hottest Dad

Jodie Sweetin Calls Cops on House Trespasser

"Bachelor" Nation Slams Arie Luyendyk Jr. Over TV Breakup

2018 Oscars Award Winning Looks For Less

Emily Maynard, Arie, The Bachelorette

Is Emily Maynard Throwing Shade at Arie Luyendyk Jr. on Instagram? Bachelor Nation Thinks So

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -