Khloe Kardashian Says She Might Give Her Baby Girl a ''K'' Name

Could KoKo be the first Kardashian sister to follow the family's "K" name tradition?

She's considering it! Khloe Kardashian recently responded to a Twitter user who asked about plans for naming her and Tristan Thompson's baby girl, revealing, "I think a T but a K is an option as well. That's as far as I know."

The pregnant E! star announced the sex of her first child on Sunday's season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, where she expressed shock that she wasn't having a boy. Khloe had previously told Ellen DeGeneres that she planned to name their son "Tristan Jr.," adding, "For a girl, I don't even know where to begin. I think I want a K or a T."