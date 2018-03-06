The Craziest Fan Reactions to Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Breakup With Becca Kufrin on The Bachelor

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Mar. 6, 2018 5:43 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

That escalated quickly! 

On Monday evening, The Bachelor fans got a cringe-worthy breakup of epic proportions when the show aired Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s painful split with Becca Kufrin, only a month after he originally proposed in Peru. Talk about an awkward situation. 

It wasn't long before fans took to the internet to share their opinions. Most of which were not happy with Arie. Even a few Bachelor alum shared their disapproval via Twitter. "I don't like this one bit. Shouldn't have filmed," previous The Bachelor contestant Sean Lowe tweeted out. What did Becca herself have to say about it all? 

Watch

Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. Calls Off His Engagement

Watch the clip above to see all the drama unfold! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! Shows , E! News , The Bachelor , Engagements , Love And Sex , Couples , Top Stories
Latest News
Oprah Winfrey

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Charlize Theron

Fashion Police

Jennifer Lawrence, Elizabeth Hurley, Versace Dress

Elizabeth Hurley Reacts to Jennifer Lawrence's New Take on Her Iconic 1994 Versace Dress

Jessie James Decker

Jessie James Decker's Cutest Pregnancy Pics

Botched

Botched Renewed for Season 5! Watch a Wild Promo Ahead of the Show's Emotional Return

Giuliana Rancic, Tyler Henry, Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry

Tyler Henry Connects Giuliana Rancic With Her Husband Bill's Late Father on Hollywood Medium: ''He's Looking Over Him''

Megan Morrison, The Arrangement 201, Christine Evangelista

Why The Arrangement's Megan Morrison Isn't Like Leah Remini in Taking Down The Institute

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -