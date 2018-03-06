Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Fights Back Against "Parent Shamers"

Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean went on vacation...and received criticism for it.

The couple, who welcomed their first child together, Memphis Aldean Williams, at the end of the 2017, were shammed for leaving their son at home while they went to the Bahamas. In response, Brittany fired back in an Instagram message to the "parent shamers."

"Just a word of wisdom for all the parent shamers... vacations are ok for new parents to take," Brittany began her post. "Sometimes after being pregnant for almost a year, cooped up in a house for weeks at a time, you need a little sunshine and adult time."