EXCLUSIVE!

Elizabeth Hurley Reacts to Jennifer Lawrence's New Take on Her Iconic 1994 Versace Dress

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Tue., Mar. 6, 2018 12:26 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Elizabeth Hurley is totally cool with Jennifer Lawrence copying her sexy style!

Fans will remember that Hurley shocked the world with her iconic 1994 Versace safety pic dress, a jaw-dropping look many still talk about today. And just recently, J.Law gave a nod to Hurley's look by wearing a similar black Versace dress (sans safety pins) while promoting her new film Red Sparrow.

So what did Hurley think of J.Law's take on the look?

"I thought she looked amazing in it! Really hot and sexy," the Brit beauty told E!'s Daily Pop co-hosts Tuesday while promoting Sunday's season four premiere of The Royals.

Photos

Jennifer Lawrence's Best Looks

Jennifer Lawrence, Elizabeth Hurley, Versace Dress

Getty Images

"I mean Versace, they still make phenomenal dresses 20 years on from me wearing that one," Hurley gushed. "So yes, I was a little thrilled to see her in that."

Meanwhile, Hurley also reacted to her ex Hugh Grant recently opening up about their breakup, calling himself an idiot.

"I didn't know he said that, I mean he is of course an idiot," she joked. "I'm very lucky that 31 years into our friendship, he's still my best friend in the world. He's a really great guy. Yeah, I see him a lot, I speak to him a lot. You know, he's now a father of five, he has five kids and he's a great dad. Yeah, he'll remain my best friend for life."

Aw!

Watch the season four premiere of The Royals Sunday, Mar. 11 at 10 p.m., only on E!

Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , The Royals , E! Shows , Elizabeth Hurley , Jennifer Lawrence , Hugh Grant , Top Stories , Exclusives , Fashion , Apple News
Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Oprah Winfrey

Fashion Police

Jessie James Decker

Jessie James Decker's Cutest Pregnancy Pics

Botched

Botched Renewed for Season 5! Watch a Wild Promo Ahead of the Show's Emotional Return

Giuliana Rancic, Tyler Henry, Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry

Tyler Henry Connects Giuliana Rancic With Her Husband Bill's Late Father on Hollywood Medium: ''He's Looking Over Him''

Megan Morrison, The Arrangement 201, Christine Evangelista

Why The Arrangement's Megan Morrison Isn't Like Leah Remini in Taking Down The Institute

Kyle West, Josh Henderson, The Arrangement

Kyle West and Terence Anderson Get Competitive at the Shooting Range on The Arrangement: "You Are a Dangerous Man"

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -