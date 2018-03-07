UPDATE!

Pink, Fall Out Boy and Nick Jonas Read "Mean Tweets" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Mar. 7, 2018 4:40 AM

Pink is used to tussling with Twitter trolls from time to time.

In a sneak peek from Tuesday's episode of ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the "Beautiful Trauma" singer kicks off the Music Edition of "Mean Tweets," in which celebrities read the cruel things strangers write about them online (often politely ignoring the user's glaring grammar mistakes).

One user, @chuued, tweeted, "Pink makes music for obnoxious white bridal parties that drunkingly walk into a Denny's and ruin everyone's evening." True or not, the comment made Pink laugh out loud. "I would have said Waffle House," the pop star responded. "But whatever!"

Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz burst into a giggle fit when he read this message from @kjcmalakai: "Fall Out Boy is the Comic Sans MS of music. They are both entirely overused." Similarly, singer Nick Jonas saw the humor in this tweet from @starhollows: "nick jonas was cute back when he was in the Jonas brothers and now he looks like a ferrit," Jonas read aloud.

The rest of the segment aired on Jimmy Kimmel Live! at 11:35 p.m. on ABC, featuring Usher, Alice Cooper, The Lumineers, Common, Blink-182, Steve Aoki, TLC, Zendaya, Ludacris, Adam Levine, Niall Horan, Erykah Badu, Meghan Trainor, Depeche Mode and Green Day.

(Originally published on Tuesday, Mar 6, 2018, at 11:20 a.m. PDT.)

