by Zach Johnson | Wed., Mar. 7, 2018 4:40 AM
Pink is used to tussling with Twitter trolls from time to time.
In a sneak peek from Tuesday's episode of ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the "Beautiful Trauma" singer kicks off the Music Edition of "Mean Tweets," in which celebrities read the cruel things strangers write about them online (often politely ignoring the user's glaring grammar mistakes).
One user, @chuued, tweeted, "Pink makes music for obnoxious white bridal parties that drunkingly walk into a Denny's and ruin everyone's evening." True or not, the comment made Pink laugh out loud. "I would have said Waffle House," the pop star responded. "But whatever!"
Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz burst into a giggle fit when he read this message from @kjcmalakai: "Fall Out Boy is the Comic Sans MS of music. They are both entirely overused." Similarly, singer Nick Jonas saw the humor in this tweet from @starhollows: "nick jonas was cute back when he was in the Jonas brothers and now he looks like a ferrit," Jonas read aloud.
The rest of the segment aired on Jimmy Kimmel Live! at 11:35 p.m. on ABC, featuring Usher, Alice Cooper, The Lumineers, Common, Blink-182, Steve Aoki, TLC, Zendaya, Ludacris, Adam Levine, Niall Horan, Erykah Badu, Meghan Trainor, Depeche Mode and Green Day.
(Originally published on Tuesday, Mar 6, 2018, at 11:20 a.m. PDT.)
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!