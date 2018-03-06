Splash News
A month after welcoming their first child into the world, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott took to the water for an afternoon of fun in the sun sans baby Stormi.
Dressed down in an oversized Tommy Hilfiger sweatshirt and shorts, the new mom and her rapper beau were joined by pals like Jordyn Woods and hung out as a group on LIV nightclub owner David Grutman's SS Groot in Miami on Sunday.
According to a source, the couple and their friends stopped at Seaspice Miami, which overlooks the Miami River, where they munched on a brunch of pizzettas, pasta and a seafood tower.
After the meal, the group got comfortable back on the boat and the 20-year-old reality star cuddled up to the Grammy nominee while he chatted on the phone. "Kylie looked happy and relaxed, but appeared slightly tired as the group headed back to land," a source described.
The trip came on the heels of Scott's scheduled performance at Miami hot spot Story Nightclub on Saturday night. While the two appeared to enjoy their brief getaway, by Monday, the new mom was home and back to her routine when she shared a glimpse at her daughter's pink nursery on social media.
Fortunately for fans, the makeup mogul has been offering more of a look inside her new life as of late, including sharing the first photo of her newborn's face on Saturday.
"It's been a big adjustment for Kylie, but she's loving being a mom and watching all of the little things that Stormi is doing each day," a source recently shared with E! News. "She's exhausted and emotional, but she's also completely in love."
Fortunately for the tired mama, she's not without help. "She has a baby nurse that's been helping out and that gives her little breaks and some guidance," the insider added. "Her sisters have been very helpful and a wealth of knowledge when it comes to feeding and fussiness. They talk all the time and are comparing notes on how to get Stormi on a feeding and sleeping schedule."
Meanwhile, we hope Kylie is getting some shut-eye, too!