The Royals Sibling Rivalry: "There's Definitely Going to Be a Lot of Play for the Throne"

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Mar. 8, 2018 2:01 PM

Nobody wins when the family feuds! 

It's safe to say that not everyone is thrilled with King Robert (Max Brown) and his agenda on The Royals. Obviously, Prince Liam (William Moseley) is his number one enemy, but he won't be the only one in the family vying for the crown when season four returns.

"There definitely is some kind of competition for the throne throughout the season," Max Brown shared with E! News. When season four picks up, it seems like everyone is against Robert.

"Albeit, my uncle is still very angry at being dethroned in the way he was last season...My brother and my sister have both matured into their roles in the royal family...There's definitely going to be a lot of play for the throne this season," Max shared. 

Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) seemed to be the only one on Robert's side when we last saw the royal family, and that's not helping him win the favor of his brother and sister. "I think out of all his family, he's closest to his mother. Which is slightly a point of contention between him, his brother and sister, but she is also the one who likes to be in control of her life and the life of the royal family," Max revealed. 

For those fans who are rooting for King Robert, don't expect him to go down without a fight. "I think Robert's definitely going to shake things up," Max explained. "There's going to be threats coming from all over the place. Hopefully, not too close to home."

Watch the season four premiere of The Royals Sunday, Mar. 11 at 10 p.m., only on E!

