Issa Rae is making history.

The 33-year-old actress will be hosting the 37th Annual CFDA Fashion Awards in partnership with Swarovski this summer, marking this the first time a woman has hosted the legendary show in nearly a decade.

"So excited to announce that I will be hosting the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 4th!" the Insecure creator tweeted today. "Mark your calendars!"

Steven Kolb, President and CEO of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, said in a statement, "Issa Rae is leading a new generation of performers who use their voice and humor to discuss social topics in a way that is relatable and poignant."