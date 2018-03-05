Issa Rae to Host the 2018 CFDA Awards as First Female Host in Nearly a Decade

by Lindsay Farber | Mon., Mar. 5, 2018 5:41 PM

Issa Rae, American Black Film Festival Honors

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Issa Rae is making history.

The 33-year-old actress will be hosting the 37th Annual CFDA Fashion Awards  in partnership with Swarovski this summer, marking this the first time a woman has hosted the legendary show in nearly a decade.

"So excited to announce that I will be hosting the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 4th!" the Insecure creator tweeted today. "Mark your calendars!"

Steven Kolb, President and CEO of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, said in a statement, "Issa Rae is leading a new generation of performers who use their voice and humor to discuss social topics in a way that is relatable and poignant."

2017 CFDA Awards: Candid Moments

And there are even more exciting changes ahead for the famed fashion program. The show, which has previously taken place in Manhattan, will be brought to Brooklyn for the very first time.

"We are also excited to take the awards to Brooklyn this year," Kolb said. "The Brooklyn Museum is a strong and iconic backdrop to one of fashion's biggest nights."

The CFDA Awards, which are often considered "the Academy Awards of fashion" within the industry, celebrates the best in style with categories including Accessory Designer of the Year and Womenswear Designer of the Year.

Last year, Seth Meyers hosted the show, where celebrities including Heidi Klum, Diane Kruger, Olivia Palermo , Mandy Moore and Olivia Munn attended the event. Previous hosts include Joel McHale, James Corden, John Waters, Andy Cohen, and Anderson Cooper.

The nominees for the 2018 ceremony will be announced on the CFDA's Instagram @cfda, on March 15 at 7:30 PM.

TAGS/ Issa Rae , 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards , Fashion , Seth Meyers , Apple News , Top Stories
