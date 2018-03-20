From Kanye West to John Stamos: The Most Romantic Celebrity Proposals Ever

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Mar. 20, 2018 4:00 AM

Happy Proposal Day, everyone! That's right, today is National Proposal Day and we're celebrating by taking a trip down engagement lane with you.

Remember when Kanye West got down on one knee to propose to Kim Kardashian back in October 2013? Kanye rented out AT&T Park in San Francisco for the epic proposal and invited the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's closest friends and family to celebrate the special day with them.

The "Saint Pablo" rapper also wrote a message to Kim on the scoreboard that read, "PLEEEASE MARRY MEEE!!!" And he also hired a 50-piece orchestra that played one of Kim's favorite songs, Lana Del Rey's "Young and Beautiful."

Let's take a look at more of the most romantic celeb proposals below:

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Baby Name Decoded: Find Out the Special Meaning Behind Chicago

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka: Neil Patrick Harris shared his and David Burtka's engagement story in Out magazine in 2012.

"David first proposed to me five years ago on the actual street corner where we met," he revealed. "We were on our way to an event at an Indian casino 45 minutes out of town in a limousine, and David wanted to stop for some reason that I didn't quite get. I thought he wanted to get some booze or something. And then he got on one knee and proposed, and I was so freaked out by it that I said, 'Yes,' but I didn't know what it meant. Then I got the ring and loved it, and a year later, on Valentine's Day, I proposed to him in Santa Monica."

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh: John Stamos proposed to Caitlin McHugh at Disneyland back in October 2017.

"John proposed to his girlfriend Caitlin McHugh on Sunday afternoon at Disneyland," Stamos' rep told E! News at the time. "He cut together a film of some of the most romantic moments in Disney and Pixar animation. The film concluded with Sebastian from The Little Mermaid encouraging John to 'Just ask the girl.' Caitlin said yes, then John whisked her to 21 Royal where they shared the news and celebrated with their families."

Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara: Joe Manganiello proposed to Sofia Vergara at sunset on Christmas Eve in December 2014. For the proposal, Joe prepared a speech in Spanish.

"I proposed in Spanish, so I had a big speech in Spanish and you know that's what I was nervous about," Joe shared on Live! With Kelly and Michael in 2015. "Because the last thing you wanna do is like mess up the Spanish on a proposal."

You can watch him recite part of his speech HERE!

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook: Kaley Cuoco got engaged to Karl Cook on her 32nd birthday in November. Karl shared the emotional moment when Kaley accepted his proposal on Instagram.

"Well after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me," he wrote. "This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for kaley as well.....if she said yes!!!!!"

Earlier in the evening, Karl had set up a romantic candlelight dinner for the couple. Things took a slight turn for the worse when Karl said he ran into a chandelier and was seen icing a gash on his forehead, but after Kaley said "yes" it was still the best night ever!

Which celebrity proposal was your favorite? Sound off in the comments!

