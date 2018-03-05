Everything We Know About Meghan Markle's Private Bridal Shower

Wedding bells for Meghan Markle just keep getting louder and louder.

With a little more than two months to go until the Suits star and Prince Harry tie the knot, E! News is learning more details about a special event the bride-to-be recently enjoyed.

A source confirms that Meghan was treated to a bridal shower at Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire this weekend.

"Markus Anderson has helped throw the shower for Meghan and a small group of mostly her London friends," an insider shared with us. "It's just a relaxing day of good food and pampering."

According to the venue's website, the member's club sits on 100 acres of Oxfordshire countryside. Guests can enjoy spas, a cinema, tennis courts, horse stables and more amenities.