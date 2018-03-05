Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are Going on Tour Together

Jay-Z, Jay Z, Beyonce, Grammys Candids

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Get in formation! Beyoncé and Jay-Z are going on tour together.

Shortly after an "On the Run 2" tour date appeared (and then disappeared) on Bey's Facebook on Monday, a source tells E! News that the couple is indeed going on tour together again.

"They are scheduled to go on tour together," the insider shares. "This should happen before the end of the year if everything goes as planned. This is something they are really looking forward to."

This chapter in the couple's lives "is the strongest they ever been and they feel it will be an epic experience," the source tells us, adding that their three kids will be going on tour with them.

Beyoncé Is Going Vegan as Countdown to Coachella 2018 Continues

In addition to the tour, Bey and Jay have also been working on music together, according to the source.

"They have been working on new music together that will be included in their tour," the source shares with us.

While the duo hasn't released an official statement about the tour, People is reporting that the tour will kick off this summer. The concert date listed on Facebook earlier Monday was for July 30 in Philadelphia.

Are you excited for Beyoncé and Jay-Z to go on tour together again? Sound off in the comments!

