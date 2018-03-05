It was a night to remember!

The 2018 Oscars were on Sunday night and Hollywood was buzzing with excitement. Between Jimmy Kimmel hosting and all the hilarious memes, it's hard to pick out the best moments from the evening. Of course there were some major wins, but some of the best moments of the awards show had nothing to do with who was given a golden statue.

Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph stole the show with their hilarious banter while presenting an award together. Many people even remarked that the Academy may have found their hosts for next year's show, and we'd have to agree. What were some other standout moments?