Watch Camila Cabello's 21st Birthday Celebration

Camila Cabello turned 21 years old this past weekend, and she celebrated with her favorite people: her family!

The "Never Be the Same" singer took to Twitter to share a video of her intimate celebration which of course included a fabulous cake, princess crown, and balloons.

The star jokes that her parents are the people that you can hear "singing and being extra."

Cabello has a lot to celebrate, especially with everything that's been happening lately, 21 might be her best year yet. That's because the Cuban star is set to not only go on her own Never Be the Same Tour, but Taylor Swift also announced that Cabello would be opening for her highly anticipated Reputation Stadium Tour.