Watch Camila Cabello's 21st Birthday Celebration

by Diana Marti | Mon., Mar. 5, 2018 1:32 PM
Camila Cabello turned 21 years old this past weekend, and she celebrated with her favorite people: her family!
The "Never Be the Same" singer took to Twitter to share a video of her intimate celebration which of course included a fabulous cake, princess crown, and balloons.
The star jokes that her parents are the people that you can hear "singing and being extra."
Cabello has a lot to celebrate, especially with everything that's been happening lately, 21 might be her best year yet. That's because the Cuban star is set to not only go on her own Never Be the Same Tour, but Taylor Swift also announced that Cabello would be opening for her highly anticipated Reputation Stadium Tour.
Camila wrote on Instagram, "On every level, this is a dream come true. As a fan, i'm going to be singing every song at the top of my lungs. As a friend, it's a GIANT SLEEPOVER. As the girl who had a Taylor swift poster in her room when she was 14 and wanted SO BADLY to go to the speak now tour (distinctly remember my friends going to school the next day raving about it and me like), ITS A DREAM. As the girl who would sing Hey Stephen thinking of the boy in class who didn't know my name LMAO, it's. A. DREAM. also, @charli_xcx WHO I ADORE, WHAT?!!!!!! this is going to be so much fun!!!! thank you @taylorswift for having me from the bottom of my heart, i love you so much !!!!!!!!"
Swift announced the news on social media by via an Instagram Story post, the "Delicate" singer revealed the talented ladies who will be joining her on the road this spring.
"Hey guys! This is a reputation stadium tour update," she shared with her 106 million Instagram followers. "I've been wanting to tell you this for a really long time but the opening acts for the reputation stadium tour are Charli XCX and Camila Cabello."
She added, "I'm really excited. I hope you are too and I can't wait to see you. Can't wait to see them. Really excited just about the whole thing in general."
