by Jess Cohen | Mon., Mar. 5, 2018 1:57 PM
Tiffany Haddish and Brad Pitt made a pact to hook up in 2019...if they're both still single.
The Girls Trip actress dished to Kelly Ripa backstage at the 2018 Oscars on Sunday about recently meeting the actor in an elevator. During a game of "Marry, Date, Dish," Ripa pulled Pitt's name out of a bag.
"Oh I just met him an the elevator, he said in one year if he's single and I'm single we gonna do it, so you know what that means," Haddish revealed. "But he do got seven kids, I don't know if I could deal with a man that's got that many kids."
Matthias Clamer/NBC, Europa Press/Europa Press via Getty Images
"Why do you have to wait?" Ripa asked.
"I don't know, he told me to wait a year," the actress replied.
The duo then continued with the game, in which Haddish had to choose who she would marry, date and dash between Pitt, Javier Bardem and George Clooney.
"I would date Brad Pitt, marry George Clooney and I would ditch Javier because I don't know who Javier is," Haddish said.
Watch Haddish dish about her elevator encounter with Pitt in the video above!
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!