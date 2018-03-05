Robert Lopez Makes History at 2018 Oscars as the First Double EGOT Winner

by Amanda Rothenberg | Mon., Mar. 5, 2018 1:38 PM

Robert Lopez, 2018 Oscars, Governors Ball

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

It's safe to say that we're going to remember Robert Lopez for a long time after last night. 

Not only did the Coco songwriter win an Oscar for his song "Remember Me", Lopez also made history by becoming the first person to ever win EGOT twice.

According to Entertainment Weekly, "Lopez was the youngest person ever to complete an EGOT (39 his first go-around) and the quickest to win all four awards —10 years." Other one-time EGOT winners include Whoopi Goldberg and Mel Brooks

Here is a timeline of Lopez's double EGOT awards:

Tony Awards 2004: Best Original Score won for Avenue Q

Emmy Awards 2008: Outstanding Music Direction and Composition won for The Wonder Pets

Emmy Awards 2010: Outstanding Music Direction and Composition won for The Wonder Pets

Tony Awards 2011: Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score won for The Book of Mormon

Grammy Awards 2012: Best Musical Theater Album won for "The Book of Mormon: Original Broadway Cast Recording."

Academy Awards 2014: Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, Original Song won for Frozen's "Let It Go"

Grammy Awards 2015: Best Song Written for Visual Media won for Frozen's "Let It Go"

Academy Awards 2018: Best Original Song for Coco's "Remember Me"

Lopez dedicated his most recent award to his mother who recently passed away. Honoring her in his speech, he said, "Everyone who knew her will always remember her."

He shares the award with his wife of 15 years, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, who also co-wrote and won an Oscar for their song "Let It Go" from the hit movie, Frozen

Now the race is on to see who can catch up to Lopez's double EGOT! 

Who do you think will be next? Sound off in the comments below! 

