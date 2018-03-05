by Tierney Bricker & Lauren Piester | Mon., Mar. 5, 2018 7:07 PM
Well, this is awkward.
We'd love to say congratulations are in order for The Bachelor's couple, but as we all know by now, Arie Luynedyk Jr. is no longer with the woman he proposed to at the end of tonight's finale, as he had a change of heart and is now with his runner-up.
While viewers new the switcheraoo was coming, the identity of his final pick was not reported...until now. As Bachelor Nation saw about two thirds of the way through Monday night's two-hour finale, Arie got down on one knee and proposed to Becca Kufrin, choosing to say goodbye to Lauren Burnham. And yes, it was pretty painful to watch considering we all knew what was eventually going to happen just a few weeks later.
"I choose you today, but I choose you every day from here on out," Arie said as he proposed to Becca in Peru. (Also: OUCH.) "I love you so much. Becca, will you marry me?" A crying Becca answered, "Of course!" And when Arie put the ring on her finger, she sighed and said, "It's so pretty."
"I love you so much," they both gushed to each other as they smashed their faces together. Aww?
What Becca didn't know at the time was that just before that, Arie had admitted to Lauren—IN THE MIDST OF DUMPING HER—that he still loved her. And it wasn't a "I still love her" to the camera. It was Lauren saying "I still love you" and Arie saying "I love you, too."
Somebody probably should have taken that as a sign that something was not right here, but they didn't, and here we are, with Arie asking when they're going to start having babies and the couple declaring "Rebecca Jill Kufrin Luyendyk...It's got a ring to it!"
Stay tuned to find out how this beautiful engagement all falls to pieces, we guess? Oh god this is going to be bad!
The Bachelor's After the Final Rose continues on Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC.
