2018 Oscar Memes: Meryl Streep, Tiffany Haddish and More Stars Go Viral

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Mar. 5, 2018 4:41 AM

And the award for the best meme goes to… 

While this wasn't an official category at the 2018 Oscars, there were plenty of viral moments that were worthy of a trophy.

Helen Mirren started the night on a memorable note when she modeled a jet ski—the prize host Jimmy Kimmel offered the winner who gave the shortest acceptance speech. Tiffany Haddish also provided a moment of internet gold when she danced on stage while presenting the award for Animated and Live Action Short Films with Maya Rudolph.

To see the best memes from the 2018 Oscars, check out the following roundup.

Photos

Oscars 2018 Winners

Missed any of the winners? Check out our full list here.

Be sure to watch E! News Monday for more Oscar coverage at 7 and 11 p.m., only on E!

