If You Like H&M, You'll Want to Recreate Nicole Kidman's Oscars Hair

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
by Alanah Joseph | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 9:22 PM
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
On the Oscars 2018 red carpet, Nicole Kidman revealed more than just beautiful hair.
In order to achieve the modern look, celebrity hairstylist Kylee Heath used products from & Other Stories, H&M's sister brand, that have yet to be released.
"We wanted the hair to be sleek and modern to compliment the dress," the beauty pro said.
While Nicole's hair was damp, she combed the brand's Universal Blowout Lotion and Fullness Thickening Cream through. Then, she used the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer on the highest heat and speed settings to dry it. She then added the & Other Stories Fullness Volume Powder to the roots of hair at the actress' crown. Next, she flat ironed her hair and finished with the & Other Stories Universal Hairspray—pretty simple, right?
While the products have yet to hit shelves, there's a lot of excitement around them. The brand has a large international following, building a sold reputation for its highly curated fashion collections. Now, the company is setting out to conquer the beauty world, and by debuting their products on the Oscars red carpet, they're saying a lot about what to expect.
The best part: Aligning to the price points of H&M, the products will be affordable, so everyone can recreate Nicole's look.
RELATED ARTICLE: Best Hair and Makeup From the Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
RELATED ARTICLES: These Oscars Gowns Could Be Your Wedding Dress
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!