If You Like H&M, You'll Want to Recreate Nicole Kidman's Oscars Hair

On the Oscars 2018 red carpet, Nicole Kidman revealed more than just beautiful hair.

In order to achieve the modern look, celebrity hairstylist Kylee Heath used products from & Other Stories, H&M's sister brand, that have yet to be released.

"We wanted the hair to be sleek and modern to compliment the dress," the beauty pro said.

While Nicole's hair was damp, she combed the brand's Universal Blowout Lotion and Fullness Thickening Cream through. Then, she used the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer on the highest heat and speed settings to dry it. She then added the & Other Stories Fullness Volume Powder to the roots of hair at the actress' crown. Next, she flat ironed her hair and finished with the & Other Stories Universal Hairspray—pretty simple, right?