Macaulay Culkin Slams James Franco, Casey Affleck and More During Live-Tweeting of the Oscars

  • By
    &

by Lindsay Farber | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 8:32 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Macaulay Culkin, Twitter

Twitter

Macaulay Culkin just slammed James FrancoCasey Affleck and more Hollywood stars while live-tweeting during the 90th Annual Academy Awards telecast tonight.

The 37-year-old actor began his eight-hour-long Twitter-spree by first announcing that he would not be watching the 2018 Oscars.

"I will be live tweeting the Oscars tonight, but I won't be watching them. WHA!?! That's crazy!" he posted to the social media site. "Question: Do you guys have any suggestions for what I should be doing instead of watching the show?" 

Culkin then went on to write a slew of messages aimed at male actors tied to sexual harassment charges within the entertainment industry, first being Harvey Weinstein andKevin Spacey.

 

Photos

Paris Jackson and Godfather Macaulay Culkin's Adorable Friendship

"EXCLUSIVE: I heard Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein were going to come disguised as a very tall man in a long trench coat but they got busted by security," he wrote, before calling out Affleck.

"Casey Affleck couldn't make it cause he was stuck in the 1950s."

Culkin then went on to mention Franco, writing, "James Franco is a disaster. Artists? #CallMeRogen #OrGoldberg #Imnotpicky" He added, "The Disaster Artist was the worst harry potter movie this year."

In addition to tweeting about Affleck and Franco, Culkin also posted a number of messages about show's host, Jimmy Kimmel.

So glad to hear @jimmyfallon is hosting the #Oscars90 ceremony! What a great guy!," he wrote. "Oh THAT Jimmy is hosting! Did he ever win Ben Stein's Money? #ManShow"

Culkin continued, "WOW. @jimmykimmel is #SoBrave for hosting the show in his native dialect. I bet Jimmy Kimmel's humor is so dry tonight it could easily be a #VaginaMonologue"

While none of the actors have responded to Culkin's comments, the night is certainly still young...

Be sure to watch E! News Monday for more Oscar coverage at 7 and 11 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Macaulay Culkin , James Franco , Casey Affleck , Harvey Weinstein , Kevin Spacey , 2018 Oscars , Oscars , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Saoirse Ronan, Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, Allison Janney, 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

The Bachelor, season 22 episode 2

Amazing or Boring? Arie Luyendyk Jr. and His Eliminated Women Grade His Performance as the Bachelor

The Royals 401, Elizabeth Hurley

The Royals' Queen Helena Is Furious at King Robert on the Season Premiere: "You Don't Fire My Lord Chamberlain!"

Jordan Peele, Faye Dunaway, Warren Beatty, Frances McDormand, 2018 Oscars

6 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2018 Oscars

ESC: Must do Monday, Emma Stone

Emma Stone and Queen Elizabeth Both Wear This $9 Product

Frances McDormand, 2018 Oscars

What Is an Inclusion Rider? Let Oscar Winner Frances McDormand Explain

Meryl Streep, 2018 Oscars

2018 Oscar Memes: Meryl Streep, Tiffany Haddish and More Stars Go Viral

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -